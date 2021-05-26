Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 26 2021 9:33pm
02:11

North Vancouver finds fault in ICBC’s ‘no fault’ system

A North Vancouver man who was hit by a drunk driver while he was on a sidewalk says ICBC’s new “no fault”system has more than a few faults. Ted Chernecki reports.

