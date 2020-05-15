bowmanville May 15 2020 4:32pm 02:28 Women hit hardest from unemployment during pandemic The latest numbers from Statistics Canada show women throughout the country have been hit harder than men when it comes to job losses. Brittany Rosen has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6950531/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6950531/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?