Ajax September 11 2020 4:51pm 03:37 Durham police chief retires after 30 years After 30 years, Friday was the last day on the job for Durham Police Chief Paul Martin. Brittany Rosen has more on the challenges the chief faced during his leadership and his advice for his successor. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7330052/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7330052/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?