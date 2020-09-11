Menu

September 11 2020 4:51pm
03:37

Durham police chief retires after 30 years

After 30 years, Friday was the last day on the job for Durham Police Chief Paul Martin. Brittany Rosen has more on the challenges the chief faced during his leadership and his advice for his successor.

