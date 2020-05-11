Quebec Government walking fine line on deconfinement plans in Montreal
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he is not worried about an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 infections in the Montreal area once stores, businesses and schools start to reopen. At a press briefing on Monday, the premier was adamant that won’t happen because he won’t let it, but as Raquel Fletcher explains, a Quebec public health institute report released Friday painted a catastrophic picture of what re-opening could look like.