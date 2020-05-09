Lifestyle May 9 2020 8:09pm 01:29 Kelowna nurse shares song for front line workers Susan French like many great artists is writing and singing about what she knows. French is a nurse at Kelowna General Hospital and during this time of COVID-19 has turned to her guitar to relax. Coronavirus: Kelowna nurse pens song about world pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6926228/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6926228/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?