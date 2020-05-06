Health May 6 2020 1:47pm 01:12 Texas salon owner sent to jail for opening shop amid COVID-19 pandemic A Texas salon owner was sentenced to seven days in jail and fined US$7,000 for refusing to obey by stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6911912/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6911912/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?