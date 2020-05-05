‘Fair winds and following seas,’: Navy spokesperson reads statement on behalf of the family of Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke

A Royal Canadian Navy spokesperson read a statement to the media Tuesday morning in Halifax on behalf of Naval Warfare Officer Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke of Truro, N.S. Sub-Lt. Pyke was one of the six Canadian Forces members who lost their lives after a Cyclone helicopter crashed in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece last week. In the statement, Pyke’s family wished the navy man “fair winds and following seas,” an old maritime adage meant for their “beloved sailor.”