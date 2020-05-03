Global News Hour at 6 BC May 3 2020 10:17pm 01:50 B.C. seniors recreate works of art during COVID-19 A Surrey, B.C. care home is helping their clients pass the time during the pandemic by challenging seniors to recreate famous works of art. Paul Johnson reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6900659/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6900659/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?