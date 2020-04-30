Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 30 2020 5:39pm 02:34 Toronto drivers die of COVID-19, union says Four Toronto airport limousine and taxi drivers have died after contracting coronavirus. As Sean O’Shea reports, others are in intensive care in Toronto hospitals fighting for their lives. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6890970/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6890970/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?