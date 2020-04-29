Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 29 2020 5:46pm 02:02 Ontario government expands emergency child care The Ford government announced plans to extend emergency child care for frontline workers as many struggle to balance work and parenting. Travis Dhanraj reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6885008/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6885008/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?