20 new coronavirus cases in Waterloo Region, total rises to 751 with 68 deaths

Waterloo Region reported 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total to 751 cases.

The death toll has risen to 68 after one person died at Forest Heights Long-Term Care in Kitchener, Ont.

Meanwhile, 303 cases are now considered resolved. That number includes both deaths and those who have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

According to numbers provided by public health officials, 56 of the region’s deaths were residents of retirement or long-term care homes.

Forest Heights has been the hardest hit with 35 deaths, while 146 residents and 51 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

As of Thursday morning, there were 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks among long-term care and retirement homes. The latest outbreak was declared at Pinehaven Long-Term Care, where one staff member tested positive.

So far, 6,414 people in the region have been tested for the virus, and 39 COVID-19 patients are in hospital.

Ontario reported 459 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 16,187 cases.

The death toll in Ontario has risen to 1,082, as 86 more deaths were reported.

