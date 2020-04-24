Economy April 24 2020 2:46pm 01:01 Kenney says shovels are in the ground on Keystone XL pipeline Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces that shovels are in the ground in Alberta, Saskatchewan and parts of the United States on the Keystone XL pipeline expansion. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6864873/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6864873/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?