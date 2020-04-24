Global News Morning Saskatoon April 24 2020 11:18am 07:05 Scott Moe on re-opening the province Premier Scott Moe joins Global News Morning to discuss the province’s Re-Open Saskatchewan plan, including when the province will know when to continue future phases of their plan. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6863417/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6863417/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?