grief April 22 2020 5:18pm 01:53 Heartfelt messages pouring in from across Canada to support Nova Scotians Many people from across the country are showing their love, support and respect to Nova Scotians impacted by the tragedy of Sunday’s shooting. Shelley Steeves reports. Canadians flood Nova Scotia with support in wake of shooting tragedy <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6855181/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6855181/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?