Canadians flood Nova Scotia with support in wake of shooting tragedy

By Shelley Steeves Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 5:57 pm
Niagara Falls Tuesday evening.
Niagara Falls Tuesday evening. Garry Levere

There has been a flood of love and support for Nova Scotia from across the country in the wake of the tragic shooting rampage that killed at least 22 people.

READ MORE: How to watch the virtual vigil for the Nova Scotia shooting victims

From coast to coast to coast, people are finding ways to send their heartfelt condolences through social media and by performing acts of support for the province overcome with grief. Even Niagara Falls was lit with bright white and blue lights on Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Calgarians mourn Nova Scotia mass shooting victims, raise funds for families

Manitobans hung flags of blue and white and in Cobourg, Ont., people clattered pots and pans from their porches while first responders held a convoy and rang out their sirens to honour those who lost their lives in the unspeakable event on the weekend.

Cobourg emergency responders pay tribute to Nova Scotia shooting victims
Cobourg emergency responders pay tribute to Nova Scotia shooting victims

New Brunswick’s Imperial Theatre displays Nova Scotia’s flag as a show of support said Executive Director, Angela Campbell.

“This was just one small thing that we could do to say we are thinking about you,” she said.

Flowers have been placed outside of police headquarters across the country to pay tribute to fallen RCMP officer Heidi Stevenson.

READ MORE: How a real uniform and replica police car helped the Nova Scotia gunman go undetected

The group known as Choir! Choir! Choir! dedicated an online rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” to the families and friends of the victims, calling it a “hymn for Canadians.”

Whether it be social media messages of support from far north in Nunavut posted to the Ultimate Online Nova Scotia Kitchen Party Facebook page, or voices of hope from back at home.

Music has been a means of expressing the collective grief being felt by the entire country. Friends, family, strangers from afar are letting Nova Scotians know that they are not alone.

