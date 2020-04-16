Health
April 16 2020 1:47pm
02:02

Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte Saint-Luc handling COVID-19 crisis

There are seven cases of COVID-19 at the Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte Saint-Luc, but as Brayden Jagger Haines report staff say the situation is under control.

