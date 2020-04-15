Coronavirus outbreak: 41 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Toronto

Dr. Eileen De Villa, Toronto’s chief medical officer of health, said on Wednesday that there are currently 41 outbreaks of COVID-19 in long term care facilities in Toronto.

She provided the latest updates from several facilities including EatonVille care centre, a privately run long term care home that has approximately 54 cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths, city-operated care home Kipling Acres with approximately 23 cases and four deaths, and Seven Oaks, another long term care home operated by the city, where there has been approximately 96 cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths.