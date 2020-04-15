car parade April 15 2020 12:45am 00:47 Kelowna’s Indo-Canadian community thanks health-care workers Dozens of members of Kelowna’s Indo-Canadian community held a car parade showing support for front-line workers at the hospital on Tuesday evening. Indo-Canadian community in Kelowna shows appreciation for front-line health-care workers <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6819808/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6819808/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?