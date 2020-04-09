Teen girl, adult man killed in two officer-involved shootings: Winnipeg police

A 16-year-old girl and a man have been killed after two separate shootings involving police in Winnipeg. Police Chief Danny Smyth says the teen’s death was a tragic ending to a police pursuit that began after a liquor store robbery. Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit says while officers were apprehending people inside the vehicle yesterday after the pursuit ended, an officer shot the teen. Two other girls and two boys, ages 15 and 16, were arrested and face charges including robbery and theft of a vehicle. In a separate shooting this morning, Smyth said officers shot a 36-year-old man while responding to a domestic violence call. Smyth says the man had a firearm and confronted police before he was shot. The province’s police watchdog is investigating both shootings.