Global News Hour at 6 BC April 8 2020 9:26pm 01:54 Changes to federal small business assistance plan Just weeks after the details were unveiled, the federal government is already making changed to the multi-billion dollar assistance plan for small businesses. Aaron McArthur reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6798035/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6798035/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?