Canada March 19 2020 6:02pm 01:53 Hudson restaurant pays it forward amid coronavirus outbreak Restaurant Sauvé is trying to help local families by providing free meals to those in need. As Global’s Kwabena Oduro explains, it’s the owner’s way of paying it forward. Restaurant Sauve’s in Hudson feeding those in need free of charge amid coronavirus pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6704951/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6704951/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?