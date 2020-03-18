Canadians Flying Home March 18 2020 12:15pm 02:05 Canadians rushing home due to COVID-19 pandemic Canadians are rushing to fly home from wherever they are in the world before airlines stop flying as borders close. Kamil Karamali was at Pearson International Airport gauging the situation there. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6696007/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6696007/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?