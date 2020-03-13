cknw March 13 2020 10:40am 04:19 Denmark votes in dramatic new laws to contain COVID-19 As COVID-19 cases rise in Denmark, the country has voted in new laws to contain the problem. Neetu Garcha talks to former CKNW reporter Shane Woodford, who is now living in Denmark. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6672233/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6672233/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?