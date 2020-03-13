Coronavirus outbreak: N.S. premier recommends self-isolation after international travel, urges limits to large gatherings
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said on Friday that public sector workers who travel internationally should self-isolate themselves on their return to the province for 14 days, adding the same applies to any school-age students, as part of ongoing steps to combat the COVID-19 virus. He also advised that entertainment facilities and organizations should limit public gatherings to no more than 150 people.