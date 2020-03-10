bowmanville March 10 2020 4:41pm 02:05 Residents voice concerns ahead of flood season The province is outlining its flood mitigation strategies. Brittany Rosen has more on concerns from residents in Durham and the action they’d like to see taken by the government. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6657341/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6657341/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?