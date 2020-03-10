Global News at Noon BC March 10 2020 4:14pm 04:00 Adopt a Pet: Moe the American Eskimo Dog Meet 9-year-old Moe. He’s a well behaved American Eskimo Dog who loves to do tricks for treats. Moe would make a great companion for a family with older children and no cats. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6657188/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6657188/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?