Global News Morning Edmonton March 9 2020 9:20am 03:41 2020 Edmonton Downtown Dining Week kicks off Edmonton Downtown Dining Week features special menus at dozens of restaurants and daily special events. Tracy Hyatt from the Downtown Business Association shares details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6649745/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6649745/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?