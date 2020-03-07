News March 7 2020 8:00pm 01:31 Library hours in Winnipeg on chopping block: budget City of Winnipeg says reduced hours at libraries are among the adjustments needed to account for the $4.7 million in expenditure reductions. Global’s Amber McGuckin reports. Library hours cut in Winnipeg’s preliminary budget <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6647239/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6647239/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?