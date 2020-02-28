BHCL February 28 2020 4:55pm 01:20 Vees thump Warriors The Penticton Vees scored seven unanswered goals on their way to victory over the West Kelowna Warriors in the opening game of the BCHL’s first round of playoffs Penticton Vees crush West Kelowna Warriors in first game of quarter-final series <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6611118/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6611118/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?