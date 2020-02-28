Menu

Sports

Penticton Vees crush West Kelowna Warriors in first game of quarter-final series

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 5:45 pm
Vees thump Warriors
WATCH: The Penticton Vees scored seven unanswered goals on their way to victory over the West Kelowna Warriors in the opening game of the BCHL's first round of playoffs

The Penticton Vees bested the West Kelowna Warriors 7-1 on Thursday night.

Fans saw a rare hat-trick from Vees’ forward Tyler Ho, as he scored all three of his goals short-handed.

“I’ve been on a bench for 25 years and have never seen one player score three short-handed goals,” said Fred Harbinson, Penticton Vees’ head coach.

“It was a special achievement for him.”

The Warriors opened the scoring at the 3:13 mark in the first period, but it was all Penticton afterwards.

The Vees scored seven unanswered in the second and third periods, as they routed the Warriors in game one of a best-of-seven series.

“We played with a lot of energy,” said Harbinson.

It was ultimately a one-sided affair, with the Vees peppering the Warriors goaltender with 43 shots on net. Warriors managed a total of 23 shots.

The win gives Penticton the upper-hand in the Interior Division quarter-final.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. on Friday night for game two at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

2020 Penticton Vees playoff preview
