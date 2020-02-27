Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 27 2020 10:18pm 03:49 Tips for travelling amid ongoing coronavirus concerns Some experts have some tips for travelling amid ongoing coronavirus concerns. Julia Wong reports. Italian man confirmed as Nigeria’s first case of COVID-19: health minister Countries around the world step up their response to COVID-19 as cases rise daily Edmonton travel agents field calls, re-book and cancel trips over COVID-19 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6607306/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6607306/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?