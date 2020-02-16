Environment February 16 2020 2:06pm 03:39 Highlevel Diner launches menus with carbon footprint info Edmonton’s Highlevel Diner has launched a new set of menus with information on how much greenhouse gas will be generated by each item. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6558296/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6558296/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?