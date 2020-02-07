Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 7 2020 9:54pm 02:02 Edmonton Rage making hockey more inclusive Quinn Phillips takes a closer look at the Edmonton Rage, a hockey team that’s making the ice a more inclusive place for the LGBTQ community. LGBTQ teams face off in battle of Alberta <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6524670/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6524670/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?