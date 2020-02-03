Canada February 3 2020 4:55pm 02:03 Vandalized sign an act of racism in response to Northern Pulp shutdown, says N.S. MP The vandalism of a sign along Nova Scotia’s Highway 104 is an act of ‘racist intolerance’ according to the local MP. Alicia Draus has more. Vandalized provincial sign an act of racism in response to Northern Pulp shut down: N.S. MP <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6501618/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6501618/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?