Khoros January 30 2020 6:41pm 00:25 Lethbridge high school presents 2020 dance show ‘Khoros’ Members of the LCI Arts Academy Dance Program are preparing for their upcoming 2020 production, called Khoros. Lethbridge high school presents 2020 dance show ‘Khoros’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6486585/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6486585/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?