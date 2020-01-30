Lethbridge high school presents 2020 dance show ‘Khoros’

Send this page to someone via email

The Arts Academy Dance Program at Lethbridge Collegiate Institute (LCI) is preparing for its upcoming 2020 production: “Khoros.”

Khoros brings together the power of dance and live music, with 65 academy dancers performing.

The LCI jazz choir is also taking part, along with the school jazz band, according to the dance director of the show, Jeordan Olson.

Olson also says featured dance styles will include ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, modern, tap, house, jazz and breaking. She says the students participating in the production are anywhere from Grade 9 to Grade 12.

Olson adds the students have been prepping for the show since September and they’ve been working very hard to put the show together with rehearsals taking place in and outside class.

“Pretty much from the start of the year, every day we’ve been going hard, making dances, just really pushing ourselves to the limit,” said Skye Heper, one of the dancers involved with the show.

“I’m just excited about how we step it up every year, so I’m really excited to just get out there and perform,” Heper said. Tweet This

LCI will present pieces by well-known choreographers, along with established Canadian choreographers.

When it comes to the name of the show, Olson says “khoros” is the Greek word for “song and dance.” She said the words “chorus” and “choir” are also derived from “khoros,” which is one of the reasons why they feel it’s a suitable name for their show.

READ MORE: Lethbridge teammates win gold with Team Alberta at 2019 Western Canada Summer Games

“The kids are similar to me: dance is life and they’re as passionate about dance as I am,” said Olson. Tweet This

“They live and breathe dancing, so really, as a dancer you’re working up to the performance. I think the kids are extremely excited and it means a lot to them.”

Olson says it’s meaningful to be able to go out and do what you love, while performing for an audience.

The show will take place at Yates Memorial Theatre on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. and then again on Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through the Enmax box office: (403) 329-seat.

