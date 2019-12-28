Global News Hour at 6 BC December 28 2019 1:20pm 01:54 Rapper from Toronto killed in Surrey shooting Homicide detectives have now confirmed the victim of a fatal shooting in South Surrey just before Christmas was an up-and-coming Toronto rapper. Julia Foy reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6343665/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6343665/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?