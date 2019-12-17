Canada December 17 2019 4:40pm 02:05 RCMP remind drivers to put down their phones As the holidays approach, RCMP are once again reminding drivers to put down their phones. As Ashley Field reports, they say distracted driving continues to be a “major issue.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6309340/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6309340/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?