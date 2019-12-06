Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 6 2019 6:09pm 01:49 Toronto axe thrower goes for top prize in Arizona Jon Miller will be one of nine Canadians and two Torontonians competing at the World Axe Throwing Championship in Tucson. Mark Carcasole reports. Toronto competitor going for gold at World Axe Throwing Championship in Arizona <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6266374/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6266374/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?