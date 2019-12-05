Christmas December 5 2019 11:56pm 02:31 Toy drive live brings thousands of donations for those in need The annual Toy Drive Live took place at the Shops at Don Mills on Thursday with thousands of toys being donated to children in need. Erica Vella recaps on the festive evening. Toy Drive Live turns 10 with Global News in partnership with Toronto Fire Fighters’ Toy Drive <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6262250/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6262250/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?