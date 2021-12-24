Global News at Noon Toronto December 24 2021 12:09pm 02:01 Last-minute Ontario shoppers facing restrictions again There are only hours left for last-minute shoppers while many of us experience a sense of Déjà vu as COVID cases rise just ahead of the holidays again this year. Sean O’Shea has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8473116/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8473116/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?