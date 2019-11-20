Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 20 2019 6:24pm 01:47 Policing community mourns the loss of OPP officer Messages of condolence continue to pour in after the sudden death of an OPP officer. Last year, three officers took their own lives in the span of a month. Shallima Maharaj reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6196726/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6196726/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?