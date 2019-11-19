Help 2 Overcome November 19 2019 6:15am 06:04 World Toilet Day World Toilet Day aims to inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis. Benjamin John is the founder of the Nova Scotia charity, Help 2 Overcome, which is currently funding 400 toilets for a school in Sierra Leone. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6187367/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6187367/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?