Can we stop wildfires sooner?

Recently a multimedia Learning experience called The Era of Megafires was shown at Vernon’s Okanagan College campus. The event was a chance for the public to learn about why wildfires seem to be getting larger and more intense and how we can possibly stop these infernos on day one. The attendees learned about changes in our forests that have occurred due to decades of fire suppression, road building and agricultural practices and how it is impacting the role fire has in the ecosystem.