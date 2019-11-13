Global News at Noon Edmonton November 13 2019 2:11pm 01:30 Alberta removing tax exemption for commercial cannabis producers Changes are coming to the way cannabis-production facilities are taxed in Alberta. Provincial affairs reporter Tom Vernon explains why that’s significant <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6163848/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6163848/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?