Corey Rogers November 8 2019 4:50pm 01:30 Halifax special constables’ fate in hands of jury The fate of the two Halifax police special constables charged with criminal negligence causing death now lies in the hands of the eight man, four woman jury. Jesse Thomas has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6147319/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6147319/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?