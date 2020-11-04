Canada November 4 2020 4:39pm 01:59 Police review board hearing into death of Corey Rogers delayed The review board granted an adjournment to allow Jeannette Rogers, the victim’s mother more time to secure a lawyer who will represent her case at the hearing. Jesse Thomas has more. Mother of Halifax man who died in police cell struggles to find lawyer to make case <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7442849/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7442849/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?