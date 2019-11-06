Canada November 6 2019 4:59pm 01:50 Final arguments to be heard in Halifax special constables trial The case of two Halifax special constables charged with criminal negligence causing death is moving into its final phase. Jesse Thomas has the details. Officer says she noticed nothing unusual with Corey Rogers, who died in Halifax jail cell <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6136566/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6136566/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?