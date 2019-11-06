Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 6 2019 6:24pm 02:14 Hamilton woman and son with disabilities kicked off Swoop flight A Hamilton woman said she was booted from a Swoop airlines flight because her son with autism had an outburst. Kamil Karamali reports. Hamilton mother in ‘shock’ after her and son with disabilities kicked off Swoop airlines flight <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6137261/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6137261/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?