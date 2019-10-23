The Morning Show October 23 2019 10:31am 06:11 Duchess Bakeshop owner Giselle Courteau goes back to her roots Duchess Bakeshop owner Giselle Courteau shared some of the tasty French Canadian fare you can find in her new cookbook, Duchess at Home. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6071592/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6071592/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?